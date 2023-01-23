I Am No Longer Gay – Doyin Okupe’s Son Makes Dramatic U-turn On His Sexuality

Bolu, the son of ex-Labour Party Presidential Campaign director general, Doyin Okupe, has clarified on his sexual orientation two years after coming out as a gay man.

Naija News reports that the 29 year-old declared that he is bisexual.

This is coming two years after he came out as a gay man through an Instagram post.

He also posted a clip of himself featuring a half nude male and female accompanied by Domo Wilson’s ‘Bisexual Anthem.’

Part of the lyrics of the song quoted goes, “I like girls, like guys,..no, i am no gay, and i am not straight, I think i should come out of the closet.. Again,” he captioned.

In another post, Bolu shared a photo of himself standing between the half-nude couple, saying that bisexuality within the black and African communities should be more openly discussed and less stigmatized.

Recall that in December 2021, Bolu, who lives in Europe, pointed out that in black African communities, the topic of bisexuality, usually amongst men, is almost regarded as taboo, as is homosexuality.

“The issues that many bisexual men face is that both heterosexuals , as well as other gay men will be very quick to brand them as simply gay in denial. Because many of the people on both side ignorantly have believed once you are open or fluid enough to same- sex attraction and experiences, it makes you automatically gay, lesbians, which is not the case,” he wrote.

He further stated that it could sometimes be understandable, however, not excusable why many black and African bisexual men remain in the closet and hide under the straight umbrella to avoid both side’s tedious and relentless judgments.

Ironically, Bolu stated that he knew he was gay around 10. He also revealed his plans to have children in the future.