Daddy Freeze Reacts As Journalist Smashes Camera While Rushing To Interview Burna Boy

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has applauded Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, over his kind gesture to a young journalist who smashed his camera while rushing to interview him.

Naija news reports that Daddy Freeze shared a screenshot of the news on his Instagram page.

According to the post, after a young journalist smashed his camera, the self-acclaimed African giant asked his accountant to replace the camera by giving the journalist money worth the item.

The post read: “While in Paris today a young journalist on internship mistakenly smashed her ‘Panasonic GH6’ camera worth over $2000 while rushing to interview Burna Boy. The African giant noticed this and asked his accountant to give the journalist some money to get a new camera”

Reacting to the news, Daddy Freeze wondered why the story didn’t make headlines in Nigeria, saying people are only interested in bashing the singer.

He wrote: “How come Nigerians won’t carry this story? Na to bash our own we sabi.”

Yemi Dumps Khosi, Kisses Blue Aiva

Meanwhile, Big Brother Titans housemate, Yemi, seemed to have finally dumped Khosi for a new housemate, Blue Alva, barely 24 hours after Biggie introduced four new housemates.

Naija News reports that Yemi and Blue Alva on Saturday night shared some intimate moments that got many people talking online.

While in bed the male housemates who had begun to show affection for the new female housemate shared their first kiss.

Yemi also assured Blue Alva that if he emerges as Head of the House (HOH), he would pick her as deputy because he wants to share a bed with her and keep her to himself.

The new love interest is coming after Yemi sunk his relationship with Khosi who he had kissed and cuddled before Blue Aiva’s arrival.