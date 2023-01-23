Chidoka Reveals How PDP Would Win Presidential Election

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has revealed how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, Chidoka stated that the PDP will get 25% of the required votes and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be declared the winner of the election.

The PDP chieftain asserted that the opposition party is going to get considerable votes in the South West and come second in Oyo, Osun and in Ekiti, adding that the party is going to get considerable votes in Anambra, Imo and Abia.

The former minister opined that the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not going to come second in Imo, Abia and Anambra and Enugu.

Chidoka, however, disclosed that the only thing that will change is who is going to get more votes in the North and dominate the region.

He said, “PDP is going to get considerable votes in Oyo, Osun and in Ekiti. We are going to get considerable votes in Anambra, Imo and Abia.

“We are going to come second. Tinubu is not going to come second in Imo, Abia and Anambra and Enugu. APC is not going to get it. It’s not going to happen.

“We are going to be first and second even in the Niger-Delta, in Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross-River, we are going to have PDP.

“The only thing that will change is who is going to do well in the North.”

Speaking further, Chidoka described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as a disruptor in the Nigerian politics, but one with the lack of a national appeal.