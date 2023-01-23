Calm Restored At Murtala Mohammed International Airport, As Aviation Workers Suspend Strike

Fresh information has emerged that aviation workers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos have suspended their strike which earlier disrupted activities at the airport on Monday.

Naija News reports that the suspension of the strike has restored calm to the airport as the leadership of the workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has disclosed that negotiation over their unpaid salary would commence.

It was gathered that the development was confirmed to Vanguard by the union’s Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole, who said the strike action has been suspended.

This platform recalls that the association suspended operations on Monday, January 23, 2023, over non-payment of salaries, a development which disrupted flight operations across the nation as passengers were stranded at the airport.

However, Akinjole said, “The strike action has been suspended, and the management of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NACHo have agreed to commence negotiation on the salary issue with us.”

Earlier the day, Naija News reported that workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) on Monday morning embarked on strike, grounding International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos.

It was gathered that the warning strike is due to salary increments and the workers have vowed not to return to work until the issue is resolved.

In a video seen by our correspondents, several passengers were stranded at the international airport, moving about helplessly with their luggage.

NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Turkish Air.

Reacting to the development, an affected passenger, Alex Nuba, told The Punch that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passengers.

“Even the Qatar flight I’m travelling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” he said.