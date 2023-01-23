Buhari To Lead APC Presidential Campaign To Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari will today lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team to Bauchi State where he will canvass votes for the party’s flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council made this known in an amended campaign timetable released at the weekend, Naija News reports.

According to the amended timetable, President Buhari will lead the party’s presidential and governorship campaign at the rally in Bauchi billed for 8.30am to 11.30 am today.

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies as the president is also expected in Lagos today to begin a two-day visit.

The APC PCC added that the presidential candidate will take his campaign to Abia State tomorrow (Tuesday) and Ogun state on Wednesday.

The APC presidential campaign council further noted that it would be a busy week of electioneering as Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, will also canvass for votes in Benue and Taraba on Thursday.

According to the timetable, Benue State rally is billed for between 10 a.m. and 1 pm, while Taraba’s will take place between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

The campaign train will return to Abuja on Friday for the launch of the All Farmers Progressive Association and the commissioning of tractors for members by the APC vice-presidential candidate, Shettima.

On the same day, Shettima will hold a town hall meeting with the Livestock Development Group.

The APC in its Action Plan pledges to consolidate President Buhari’s huge investments in agriculture by setting up commodity exchanges and agricultural hubs in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The ruling party’s last rally of the week will take place on Saturday in Gusau, the Zamfra state capital.