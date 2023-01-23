Buhari: Despite My Constant Criticism Of His Government, He Recognized My Effort – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that despite his criticism of the Federal Government, President Muhammadu Buhari awarded him best in infrastructure delivery.

Wike stated this at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium’s campaign rally of Rivers PDP for Omuma Local Government Area on Monday.

The Governor urged the indigenes to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara as his successor, insisting that Rivers would be safe in his hands.

He stated that both the PDP guber candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with vast experience and capacity with the ability to continue in the same path of project delivery.

Wike urged Omuma people to not to support Tonye Cole, guber candidate of the Rivers All Progressives Congress, (APC) and his godfather and immediate past Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over their role in the sales of Rivers public assets.

He alleged, “The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and other areas of Rivers State was siphoned by Cole and his master. That’s is why we have charged them to court because we will not allow anybody who took our money to come to power through backdoor.”

The governor insisted that such persons can not be allowed to preside over the State because Rivers people will deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

According to Governor Wike, the pace of infrastructural development would continue under the leadership of Fubara after the March 11 governorship election, bragging that despite his administration being critical of federal government, President Mohammadu Buhari still adjudged him best in infrastructure delivery.