African Super League: CAF Snubs Nigerian Clubs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) did not include any football club from Nigeria in the proposed African Super League.

A statement from CAF has confirmed that the African Super League will commence in August 2023.

Even though Nigeria is seen as one of the biggest football nations in Africa, CAF did not deem any club from the country fit enough to be named among the pioneering clubs for the Super League.

The Super League is expected to be rated above the CAF Champions League and be recognized as the continent’s premier football competition.

While announcing the format of the competition, the president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe said the inaugural edition of the competition will comprise 8 to 12 football clubs in 2023.

From the second edition of the competition, four more clubs will join to increase the number of participating clubs to 16. While in the third edition, the number of participating clubs will increase to 24 clubs.

The pioneering clubs for the African Super League are Al Ahly, Raja Casablanca, and Wydad Casablanca.

Others are Esperance, Horoya SC, Heart Of Oaks, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Simba SC.

Naija News gathered that only football clubs in Africa that have a football academy and a women’s team are considered for the tournament.

CAF has reportedly put aside 100 million dollars to run the first edition of the African Super League which is way more than the budget used to run the CAF Champions League.