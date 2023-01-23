2023: What Tinubu Told Religious Leaders In Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked religious leaders to champion the cause of justice that would deepen the country’s unity.

Speaking on Sunday at a town hall meeting with some Muslim clerics in Bauchi, Bauchi State, Tinubu called on religious leaders to preach sermons that will unite the country and not divide it.

The former governor of Lagos alleged that some politicians who cannot win elections were making attempts to recruit eminent clerics to sow seeds of discord.

He also asked the clerics to resist these evil-doers and their unholy messages, saying that they seek to enter the office by fouling the nation.

He said: “That principle of fairness and justice also requires that leadership of society should be based on the quality of one’s ideas, character, and accomplishments, rather than on traits unrelated to the ability to lead and govern justly, honestly.

“The recorded history of our faith shows how our Noble Prophet led a plural community. He did not confer a special advantage to his own tribe, or clan.

“In many instances, he placed others ahead of his own relatives. The Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) has set a golden example for us.

“Afraid they cannot win fairly at the ballot, desperate politicians are bent on recruiting otherwise eminent persons to preach hatred against discord.

“They want servants of God like yourselves to turn against your own convictions. They want you to preach division and stir negative sentiments.

“Please resist these evil-doers and their unholy messages. They seek to enter the office by fouling the nation. Too much is at stake to allow such tricks to succeed.

“My request is a simple and fair one. Please focus on a candidate’s record of performance and the quality of his policies.”