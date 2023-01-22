Why You Should Never Call Anyone A G.O.A.T – Mike Bamiloye

The founder and president of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Pastor Mike Bamiloye has warned against referring to people as GOATs.

In a post on his Instagram handle, the popular movie producer said that those who refer to themselves as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) do not belong to the kingdom of God.

Cautioning people to stop referring to themselves as the greatest of all time (GOAT) because of their talents, Mike Bamiloye said GOAT means stubborn, headstrong, disobedient and an unbelieving people in the Bible while sheep symbolises the children of God.

He also questioned why people choose to identify as goats, asking “Don’t you see the spirit of the GOAT is already possessing you?”

He then noted that “a goat people have no place in the kingdom of God.”

Naija News reports that individuals that have been able to stand out in their proven career are often referred to as G.O.A.Ts

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain are referred to as GOATs of football, while Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido are usually called GOATs of the Nigerian music industry.