Why Hoodlums Stoned Atiku’s Convoy In Ogun State

The convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar last Wednesday was attacked by hoodlums.

Details have emerged on why the convoy was attacked when he flagged off its presidential campaign in the Ake area of the state.

Atiku’s presidential rally which was held at the Ake Palace ground commenced around 9 am.

However, the PDP presidential candidate kept supporters of the party waiting under the sun until 3.30 pm when he addressed them briefly and left after greeting the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The former vice president while on his way out of the venue was attacked by suspected hoodlums, who petted his convoy with stones.

The attack led to denting the body of the vehicle and shattering of a side mirror of one of the security vehicles.

Gunshots were also heard as the security operatives tried to clear the way for safe passage while hoodlums stepped up the stones attack on the departing convoy.

A video that has gone viral online showed that the incident occurred around the St. Peters Cathedral area of Ake.

A source close to Jimi Lawal, one of the aggrieved governorship aspirants challenging Ladi Adebutu over the party’s ticket, in a chat with The Nation said the camp knew nothing about the stoning of Atiku’s convoy.

He said the organisers of the Ake rally should know and tell the world what transpired.

The Media Director, Ladi Adebutu & Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya while reacting to the incident said there was no such incident as the stoning of Atiku’s convoy, dismissing a video depicting the alleged incident as “false and fabrication.”

Orekoya said, “It was a fabrication. How can you prove that it was Atiku’s convoy that was attacked? Check the whole of Ake area whether you will see a glass house structure where the recorder of the video claimed he hid to record the incident.”

The platform further stated that an official source revealed that some youths expecting to get money from the PDP presidential candidate and organisers of the rally were disappointed nothing was given to them.

According to the source, the hoodlums reportedly withdrew from the venue angrily, ambushed the convoy a few metres away from the targets and attacked with stones when they emerged from the Ake Palace ground.