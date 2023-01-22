Watch Northerners Chant ‘Sai Obi’ In Chorus Ahead Of Rally In Kano Stadium

Some Northerners were heard chanting the name of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, on Sunday ahead of his campaign rally that is set to hold at Kano Stadium today.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi is currently holding his presidential rally in Kano, after leaving southern Kaduna yesterday.

The wealthy businessman cum politician who visited the southern part of Kaduna state with other LP chieftains disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said: “Today, Datti and I, together with our spouses will be in the ancient City of Kano to carry on with the message of our national movement to rescue Nigeria. Those who have destroyed our country must be shown the way out. Nigeria’s future belongs to her Youth. -PO”

However, in the video that emerged online, some group of northerners stationed at the Kano stadium in anticipation of the former Anambra State governor’s arrival, chanted his name in chorus as they await.

Watch the video below:

At the filing of this report, the LP candidate is yet to arrive at the stadium, as he is currently having a town hall meeting with students in the state.