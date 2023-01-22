Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 22nd January, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 22nd January 2023.

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another turn with just a few days to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday told the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu that a battle line has just been drawn.

Wike made the submission while reacting to the recent suspension of some party members.

Naija News recalls the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday announced the suspension of some members including the son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Oluwajomiloju Fayose.

The PDP said they were suspended for anti-party activities.

But Wike in his reaction accused the PDP leadership of suspending party members loyal to the G-5 Governors who have given conditions to support the party’s presidential candidate for 2023, Atiku Abubakar.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dele Momodu, has described the Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, as a “troublesome interloper”.

Momodu stated this while reacting to the court case instituted by Keyamo against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the allegation of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon public funds between 1999 and 2007.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune on Friday, Momodu said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment is looking for attention for calling for the arrest and prosecution of the former Vice President.

He asserted that Keyamo’s attitude as a spokesman of the APC PCC has done more damage to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, than to Atiku, adding that his principal cannot be compared to Tinubu.

Momodu stated Keyamo’s “gutter language and behaviour” have always called for his attacks against Tinubu, whom he described as his friend, adding that his duty is to defend Atiku.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly detained the Executive Director of Operations and Technical of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

Naija News understands that TSSNL is a security surveillance company, operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo.

The company accused the anti-corruption commission of illegally detaining Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

According to TSSNL, Enisuouh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to burst a top oil thief when the EFCC invited and asked him to disclose the sources of his iintelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office, January 19.

The company, in a statement, claimed that when it’s Executive Director rrefused to disclose his source, the EFCC reportedly detained him, insisting that he should disclose the sources of his intelligence.

The Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, immediately and unconditionally.

Naija News reports that the call was made by the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a communique to newsmen on Friday.

According to the council of elders, the release of the pro-Biafra agitator would facilitate a peace summit that would lead to peace in the southeast region.

Iwuanyanwu said: “The council took a decision on the need to have a peace summit. It goes with the desire that Nnamdi Kanu should be released because we want to dialogue with his participation in order to have an enduring peace in Nigeria particularly in the South-East.

“The council therefore called on the Federal Government and all other persons concerned to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“The security situation in the country calls for concern. The council was worried particularly how the situation has worsened in the South-East.

“Lives are lost and innocent blood is being shed, properties are being destroyed, government institutions are being destroyed; these are of great concern to us.’

The Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, has reacted to his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that the PDP, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, announced the suspension of the former Governor of Enugu State.

Ologunagba disclosed that Nnamani and seven others have been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday night, Nnamani said his suspension from the PDP came to him as a rude shock, adding that he was never notified or invited by the party.

The former governor stated that his right to a fair hearing was clearly violated which is against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party and that of the country.

Nnamani, therefore, urged his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while the party continues its campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has revealed why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some other stakeholders have not been seen at the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that some members of the party, including the Vice President, have not been seen campaigning for their party’s candidate since the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022.

Despite attending social events, Osinbajo, a former Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State under Tinubu’s administration, had been silent on the former Lagos State governor’s campaign since he lost at the party’s primary election.

Reports had emerged claiming the Vice-President had remained silent on Tinubu’s campaign as a way to distance himself from the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the ruling party.

Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has been absent from the campaign train of his party.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has submitted that the reason political opponents are attacking him is because they believe he is stingy with government money.

Obi who made the submission on Friday during his campaign rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital however said Nigeria needed a leader just like him in 2023.

The former Anambra State Governor submitted that it is better to be accountable with government money than to be trading blames for stealing public funds like other candidates have been doing.

According to him, both himself and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have no corruption allegation hanging on their necks.

The Labour Party candidate said Nigeria needs a stingy leader with a culture of saving to reposition the country.

Obi added that the obidient movement is more than just another political party, but its about Nigerians who want a better country.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najatu Muhammad has announced her decision to dump the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The 67-year-old Kano-based politician also resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Muhammad announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

She also copied the APC presidential campaign council and the chairman of her ward in Shahoci, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, in her letter.

According to her, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space are responsible for her decision to dump the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) has recommended the appointment of eight heads of courts and eighty-four judges.

Naija News understands that the Commission took the decision after considering the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee.

According to Soji Oye, Esq, NJC’s Director, Information, the decision was taken at its 100th Meeting of 18 and 19 January 2023.

The Commission recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, KADUNA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Muhammad Tukur Mu’azu Aliyu

2. CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Majebi Josiah Joe

3. CHIEF JUDGE, ONDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Odusola Aiyedun Olusegun

4. CHIEF JUDGE, GOMBE STATE

i) Hon. Justice Halima Sa’addiya Mohammed

5. CHIEF JUDGE, ABIA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Lilian Abai

6. GRAND KADI, KWARA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen

7. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, FCT, ABUJA

i) Hon. Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal

The son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Oluwajomiloju Fayose, has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for engaging in anti-party activities.

The suspension which was carried out by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was made known in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

Naija News had earlier reported the suspension of former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

The PDP also announced it is dissolving the Ekiti State Executive Committee and the setting up a caretaker committee to oversee the day-to-day running of party affairs in the state.

Ologunagba said, “After a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.