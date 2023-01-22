Tinubu Has The Capacity To Rule Nigeria – Sanusi Declares

The Emir of Dutse, HRH Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Sanusi has declared that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has the capacity and competence to rule Nigeria.

The royal father made the submission on Saturday in his palace when Tinubu visited him as part of his campaign in Jigawa State.

He stated that the APC candidate has demonstrated his ability during his time as the Lagos State Governor and his records in office speak for him.

The Emir specifically added that Tinubu helped to bring the North and South regions together politically and would be able to unite the country as the leader as well.

Sanusi said: “I am a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe has the capacity and competence to rule the country.

“Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the North and South together under this administration.

The Emir added, “You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive.

“I am also an Accountant like you. I’ve also read some of your books, particularly the one titled ‘Financialism’. The only thing I lack, unlike you, is the will to play politics.”