Six Simple Steps To Collect Your PVC Ahead Of Deadline

With the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) drawing closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to go pick up their PVCs, which makes them eligible to vote in next month’s election.

While the presidential election has been fixed for February 25th, the deadline for PVC collection is Sunday, January 29.

The deadline was shifted to the above stated date to enable Nigerians who are registered voters to have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming polls.

With many yet to collect and an increase in complaints of difficulty experienced at INEC offices, the Electoral body has commenced the distribution of PVCs at the various ward levels in all 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

States like Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Abia, and many others have declared holidays to enable civil servants to go and collect their PVCs.

Registered voters are expected to go to the state where they registered and locate the local government area (LGA) and the LGA code with the registration area name (RA Name and code) and the collection centre.

Voters who applied for PVC can go to their centres with any of their temporary voter cards or photocopied driving licenses, or National Identity Cards, or passport photos to collect their cards.

Here are six simple steps on how to collect your PVC: