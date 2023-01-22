Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleman Slams N1 Billion Lawsuit Against Halima Abubakar

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman has dragged Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar before the court over sexual allegations levelled against him.

Apostle Suleman in a suit filed through his representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, brought Halima before Justice. J. Enobie Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division.

The cleric in October 2022 filed a case against her for alleged defamation, with the case expected to commence on the 25th of March, 2023.

Apostle Suleman, in 2022 filed a suit against the actress seeking several reliefs against her.

Among other things, the Apostle sought a declaration that her publication was defamatory.

He also demanded that she tendered an unreserved apology and other monetary damages.

This came barely 24 hours after she claimed to be pregnant for the cleric three times while in a relationship with him.

According to Halima, Apostle Suleman also had sexual affairs with some actresses in the movie industry.

Halima in a recent interview revealed that she was pregnant for the cleric but did not keep it.

She said, “Yes, I was once pregnant for him. When I lost the baby, he was crying, you would think it was real because he was shedding tears that I lost his child.

“It’s crazy. I got pregnant three times for him. The last one got me bleeding. I had to take tablets to stop it.”