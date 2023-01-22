Rivers Accord Governorship Candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Recounts How He, Supporters Were Attacked

The Rivers State Accord Party Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has recounted how he and his supporters were attacked on Saturday at the Igbo-Etche in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Lulu-Briggs while narrating his ordeal to pressmen faulted the violent attack on him and his supporters and claimed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was responsible for the act.

According to him, he and some party supporters were on their way to inspect the damage at the party’s secretariat which was reported to have been earlier the day attacked and damaged.

The Accord Party chieftain who expressed concern about the hike in violent attacks recently pledged not to give up on the state or be deterred by the acts of violence.

This platform observes that the attack on Lulu-Briggs is coming barely two days after a twin explosion rocked an All Progressive Congres (APC) rally at the Rumuwoji community playground last Thursday also in the state.

An incident that left about three people injured has stirred a lot of controversies and blame games among political parties in the state.

However, recounting his ordeal Lulu-Briggs explained that he and his supporters were attacked with gunshots, stones and bottles destroying his bulletproof vehicle.

He submitted that “First of all, we had a very damning report that our party secretariat was attacked by organised PDP gang, organised by the Chairman of the council.

“So we decided to go and see what was going on at our secretariat. On our way there, the same boys opened fire on us, attacked us and destroyed our vehicles.

“Look at my car, they shot at my car, threw pebbles, my glass was shattered, shot at people. It was terrible.

“I don’t understand what this state has turned to now. It’s a jungle state now, lawlessness, it’s terrible. We will not be deterred but people must be allowed to campaign and then Rivers people will decide who will be their governor and who will be their senators. It’s not by attacking people, offices or convoys and the rest. These things must stop.

“I tried to reach the CP, but I couldn’t get him but I have sent him a text. I hope that he gets my message and calls me. The governor has to call his boys to order, the Local Government chairmen. Call a meeting and give them firm instruction because the buck stops at his table.”

Also narrating her ordeal, the Accord Party Rivers State Assembly candidate of Etche Constituency II, Chioma Chukwu told pressmen that “What happened today was that we set out to carry out our campaign at Igbo-Etche only for us to notice the presence of unknown persons. Persons who dressed like hoodlums led by the revenue agent of the local one, Hon. Amagbo Teslim and Frank Nwigwe. I met them because they are people I know too well. They came with a purpose to destroy our plans today and they succeeded. They shot sporadically, shot some persons, gave a thorough beating to some of our party members and destroyed the entirety of our stage.”