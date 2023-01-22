PDP: More Details On Why Fayose’s Son, Others Were Suspended Emerge

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday suspended a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Also suspended by the party leadership is the former Governor Ayo Fayose’s son, Oluwajomiloju, and other candidates of the PDP in Enugu, Imo and Ekiti States.

The PDP candidates were suspended over alleged links to anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, the latest update on the suspension shows that the affected candidates risk losing their right to contest the February and March elections.

A source that spoke with Vanguard on why the PDP chieftains were suspended said, “It wasn’t a meeting that took so much time because the issues were straightforward.

“Take the case of Senator Nnamani for example, he has not only been fraternizing with Asiwaju Tinubu the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, but he has also been campaigning for him and destabilizing our party in Enugu.

“Nnamani, who is seeking re-election into the Senate, has been at it despite several appeals to party members to abide by our rules.

“In Ekiti, of our three senatorial candidates, only Senator Biodun Olujimi, who has remained loyal to the party despite several challenges, was spared from suspension.

“Fayose’s son and other House of Representatives candidates in Ekiti were equally suspended for various acts of anti-party activities, all of them have been hobnobbing with the opposition and took it a step further by absenting themselves from our rallies in the state and in the South-West without justifiable reasons.

“The chap from Imo was caught in the web of working against our party’s collective interest.”

Another source that spoke on the development said the affected persons still have an opportunity to explain themselves before a disciplinary panel which, if satisfied with their explanations, may recommend its lifting.

The source said, “The NWC decision in this matter is not yet final. The suspended members can still appear before the disciplinary committee to state their cases.

“In any case, if they appear and show remorse, chances are that they’ll be forgiven. We are a party of laws and due process that is why it appears to some that we are slow in taking action on such infractions.”