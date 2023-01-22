Nigerians React To Latest Photos Of Imprisoned Super Cop, Abba Kyari

Recent photos of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari have caused a stir on social media, Naija News reports

It would be recalled that DCP Kyari, once celebrated for his crime-busting adeptness, was remanded in Kuje prison after his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The officer’s arrest came after the NDLEA declared him wanted for alleged membership of an international drug cartel.

Prior to this, the Nigeria Police Force had suspended Kyari after the Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted him in a multimillion-dollar international cyber fraud case involving Hushpuppi, a Nigerian alleged fraudster.

Following his arrest and detention, which is spanning into a year, a recent photo of the former super cop has raised concerns amongst fellow Nigerians.

In the photos that surfaced, the former celebrity cop who appears to be having some deliberations with his lawyers looked sick and frail.

The photos have garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

How Nigerians Reacted

priceless_sofie_ wrote:‘No changes, it’s just an iPhone vs android difference.’

Uju wrote: ‘He’s still looking fresh naw’

peazygold wrote: ‘What a life, is this Abba or Abaya?’

ujuwhite_ wrote:’Naija don happen to am at least let him feel what other Nigerians are feeling.. Prison na ya mate?’

khalidrhymzz wrote:’Maybe God should sha forgive him he’s sins so he can receive mercy …. Mostly when they are in post with uniform they act like second God!’

jodaella_glam wrote:‘Nawa ooooo,see how the mighty has fallen.’

t_dovee wrote: ‘This shows that no body is above the law.’

grocerymatrixng wrote: ‘Life…If only we could all learn that power is transient.’