Nigerians React As ‘Anomaly Version Of New Notes Floods Public

Some anomaly-looking redesigned new notes received by Nigerians from banks have caused a stir on social media.

Recalls President Muhammadu Buhari in November unveiled the re-designed N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Buhari was flanked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and some cabinet members while unveiling the redesigned N1,000, N500 and N200.

The new Naira notes, then effectively became legal tender from December 15, while the old ones will cease to be legal tender effective February 1, 2023.

However, since the circulation of new notes, some odd-looking redesigned notes have since been seen in public with the others.

Some Nigerians via their social media handle shared photos of the 200, 500, and 1000 with different types of mishaps.

See photos and how it attracted reactions below:

mizzychristy wrote: ‘They added “Jara” to the money.’

lee_kaboom wrote: ‘Use ruler cut the excess part.’

abjluxuryhub wrote: ‘I knew they would be a lot of fake i knew this reminds me of my textbooks then in school sha’

blossoming_soul1 wrote: ‘I have been rejecting this new note. God pls I dont want to be a victim of fake money.’

cworji_fashion wrote: ‘Na only me this money dy pain for eye’

avalonokpe wrote:’Una go see fake run!’

mazymarana wrote: ‘Make them use ruler cut am.’

vivicaanuforo wrote: ‘I don’t think Nigeria can sink any lower.’

iam_omowummy wrote: ‘Lol Oya make una trim am.’

nkay_u wrote: ‘Instead make dem leave our old money for us in peace, dem rush go do nonsense’