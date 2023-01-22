NDLEA Seizes Over 1.7 Million Tramadol Pills In Lagos

Over 1.7 million Tramadol pills have been recovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) from a warehouse at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

A statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday said that the Agency on January 18, also discovered 110.75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal in the state.

“Deliberate efforts to cut access to illicit opioids by the Agency again paid off on Tuesday when a consignment of Tramadol NDLEA operatives have been tracking for some months was eventually traced to a warehouse at Greenfield estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos. When the store was opened, a total of One Million Six Hundred and Forty Five Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty (1,645,560) pills of Tramadol 100mg, 200mg and 225mg were recovered.

“Another 60,000 pills of Tramadol 250mg were equally recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of the state same day while raids carried out in Akala area of Mushin on Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th January led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of cannabis,” the statement said.

“In the same vein, a joint examination carried out on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Command of the Agency on Wednesday 18th January led to the discovery of 110.75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV,” it added.