Na Lie – Bovi Roars After Nancy Isime Revealed Nude Role Wasn’t Real

Comedian Bovi has reacted to Nancy Isime’s revelation that her nude scene in the latest Nollywood movie on Nexflix, ‘Shanty Town’ wasn’t real but a prosthetic.

Recall, Nancy Isime who plays the lead role of the young girl, caught in the same web of prostitution, caused outrage after a controversial nude scene exposing her breast and other sensitive parts of her surfaced.

The scene, which shows Nancy being forced to undress by Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, highlights the vulnerability and exploitation faced by women in such situations.

Reacting to the outrage online, Nancy Isime in a post shared on Instagram reveal that the gorgeous body party people are talking about is not her but a prosthetic.

Parts of her post reads: “Simmer down horny boys and girls. I know those gorgeous body parts excite you but they sadly belong to my beautiful body double.

“Mine aren’t that succulent.

“Enjoy our beautiful masterpiece, get the message from each scene and Focus on the right Focus!”

Reacting to Nancy’s post, Bovi wrote in the comment section “Na lie! Na you! It’s by force. Na you Nancy!”

‘Shanty Town’ tells the story of a group of prostitutes who plots to break free from the clutches of a notorious criminal mastermind, Scar, played by Chidi Mokeme but political corruption makes achieving liberty a daunting task, and even when someone finally gets freedom, she is killed.

The movie also portrays the harsh conditions of life in the slums and the ways in which poverty can lead to exploitation and abuse.