Kwankwaso’s Close Ally Resigns, Dumps NNPP For Atiku

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has lost a close ally to his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Dr Babayo Liman, the North-East Zonal Secretary of the NNPP, defected to the PDP with his supporters on Saturday in Gombe State.

Speaking to journalists in Gombe State, Liman declared his support to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed that he decided to resign his appointment with the NNPP and defected to the PDP in order to support the former Vice President following his track record.

Liman called on Kwankwaso to withdraw from the race and back the PDP presidential candidate, adding that 16 years of the PDP administration was a success.

He said, “We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP and Gombe State is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go round and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

“I am resigning my appointment as the North-East Zonal Secretary of the NNPP, as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP, and as a coordinator of the Kwankwasiya in the zone.

“We have nothing to do with the NNPP and Kwankwasiya again; not only me defected, with me here is the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Tal, who also resigned his appointment to support Atiku Abubakar with our supporters as you can see.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform you that we have more than 600,000 NNPP members in Gombe and we have defected and obtain PDP membership cards.”