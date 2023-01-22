Kano: ‘Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Ganduje Are Weak’

The governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano State, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil has labelled three former Governors of the state as politically weak.

The candidate said he has identified a common weakness in all of them which is the attitude of abandoning projects started by their predecessors in office.

Khalil added that he is not afraid of their influence in Kano as their percieved grassroot network is not as strong as thought.

Naija News understands the ADC candidate made the submission on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen in Kano on Friday at a Parley organized by the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Chapter.

In his words, “I am not afraid of them because I know their weaknesses. The people of the state are already tired of them because they lacked the required leadership capacity.

“You can see their weaknesses in the way they dumped each others projects when they became governors in the state and shattered continuity that affected development in the state. This is the extent of their weakness” he declared.

I’m Not Supporting Atiku, Tinubu

Also speaking, Khalil denied supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, or any other apart from his party’s flagbearer.

He declared his allegiance is to the ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and if the court rules otherwise on his party’s presidential candidate, he would then take a decision on another candidate to support in the 2023 elections.

“I am not supporting Tinubu or Atiku or any other presidential candidate from other political parties.

“There is a case on our party’s presidential candidate before the court and ethically I am not supposed to speak on it. But depending on what the court decides, we will make our decision.

“If the court decides in favour of our party presidential candidate, we will support him and if it decides against his candidature, we will then seat and decide on who to support among the other presidential candidates” he said.