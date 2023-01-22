Former Tinubu Campaign Director Meets Atiku After Dumping APC

A former director in the presidential campaign council of Bola Tinubu, Najatu Muhammad on Sunday met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming hours after Muhammad resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muhammad met with the former vice president at his residence in Abuja.

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye was among those who received Muhammad at Atiku’s residence.

At the time of filing this report, it is not clear if her visit is an endorsement of Atiku.

Muhammad in a chat with Daily Trust said, “Yes, I am no longer supporting him (Tinubu); that is why I left the party. A lot has changed. He can hardly think straight. I am very sure of that. You can see his clips.

“I have transcended religious, tribal or regional sentiments, so I can’t afford to look at things with that narrow premise. I think it is not only irresponsible, it is criminal because we have succeeded in dividing this country for selfish reasons. We can’t continue like that. We need to move our country forward. That is my reason. I have nothing personal against anyone.”