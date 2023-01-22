Fani-Kayode Hits Melaye As APC Decampees Burns Tinubu’s Campaign Attire

Former Minister of Aviation and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode, in a post via Twitter, expressed displeasure over a video of how some APC decampees burnt the campaign attire of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, under the supervision of Melaya.

The former Aviation Minister claimed that Melaye burnt APC before the world, hence, there can never be peace between his party and PDP.

He wrote: “This show of shame took place in Atiku Abubakar’s Abuja home. You call us satan and you burn us before the world? How can there be peace between us after this?”

Keyamo Intimidating Govt Agencies, Sack Him Now

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo of using his office for selfish ambitions.

The PDP, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister from office.

The major opposition party made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday through the spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala which was also attended by Dele Momodu.

The PDP said Keyamo is using his office and the privilege of his position to intimidate government agencies.

The party stated this in its reaction to the step taken by Keyamo in filing a case against the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over allegations of using phony companies to siphon government money during his time as the Vice President of the country.

Naija News recalls Keyamo took the matter to court after initially calling on the nation’s anti-graft agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and others to arrest and prosecute the former Vice President.

But reacting through Bwala, the PDP said: “We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister for abusing the privilege that he has.”