Biafra Group Issues Warning To Peter Obi, Others

The Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop using Biafra for his campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by Chris Mocha, BIM -MASSOB stated that the actualization of the sovereign State of Biafra is not in anybody’s hands but God’s.

While stating that the group has nothing against the 2023 presidential election, BIM-MASSOB urged those with their Permanent Voter Register (PVC) to vote in the February 25th election.

The group slammed politicians using the name of Biafra during their political campaigns, adding that Peter Obi and his Labour Party members were saying that if they were elected, their government would end Biafra agitations in the East.

Mocha said, “Over 3 million innocent lives had been wasted from 1967 till date and properties worth trillions of naira belonging to Igbo of South East destroyed in the cause of Biafra.

“Politicians can only give what they have in stock. Even if an Igbo man eventually emerged as Nigerian President, such a President can never stop the much-awaited emergence of the Republic of Biafra. Biafra is now or never. There is no amount of false hopes by these politicians to woo voters in the name of Biafra that will ever give anyone of them a clear lead at the poll.”