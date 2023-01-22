2023: Yahaya Remains Committed To Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Fanwo

The Commissioner for Information and Communications and Director of Media and Publicity in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has dispelled the report that the state Governor, Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

There had been speculation that Governor Bello has withdrawn his support for Tinubu due to the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in the state.

Sources that spoke with Sunday Tribune claimed that Tinubu might work against the anointed choice of Governor Bello in the party.

The Commissioner for Information, however, dispelled the report that Bello has withdrawn his support.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is a focused and straightforward leader who is always courageous enough to stand by his choices and conviction.

“He is a party man who has worked with others to deliver for the APC in the past, especially in Ondo and Ekiti states.

“Immediately Tinubu became the standard-bearer of APC, the governor has thrown his weight behind him, one, because he is the party’s candidate and two, because Governor Bello believes so much in the leadership and capacity of Tinubu.

“You will recall that the Youth Town Hall Meeting held a couple of days ago has been one of the highlights of the APC Presidential Campaign to date. He is committed to and working hard for the emergence of Senator.

“The defection of some members to the Peoples Democratic Party is unfortunate. But every APC member lost to the PDP and thousands of PDP members have also been received in the APC. A few weeks ago, we harvested thousands of APC, Labour Party and other party members.

“We can understand why PDP is scrambling for relevance. They have lost power since 2015 and their political nose was bloodied in February, March and November 2019. PDP will be finally buried in Kogi in February, March and November 2023. They stand no chance.”