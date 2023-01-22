2023: Why Wike, Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ortom, Ikpeazu Escaped PDP Suspension

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the rise following the suspension of some party chieftains over allegations of anti-party activities.

Naija News had earlier reported that former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, ex-Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s son, Oluwajomiloju and some PDP candidates in Imo, Enugu and Ekiti State were suspended.

However, the five aggrieved governors of the PDP identified as the G-5 escaped the sanction of the main opposition party.

The governors have been in disagreement with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and had threatened to work against him.

The G-5 governors have expressed their displeasure with northern dominance in key positions in the party and had called for the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner.

A source that spoke with Vanguard on the suspension of the party chieftains said, the suspension of the G-5 governors was not discussed by the party leadership.

Giving the reason for not sanctioning the governors, the source said, “No, despite all of their antics, they have consistently announced their membership and loyalty to the party. None of them has been engaged in an open and direct campaign for our opponents.

“You are also aware that none of them has denied us the use of facilities in their states for our campaigns, it shows that though we are quarrelling like is normal in most families, we are still members of the same family.”