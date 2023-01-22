2023: ‘Presidential Candidate, Yahaya Bello Might Support Revealed’

There are speculations that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello may not work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Sources that spoke with SaharaReporters claimed that Bello may support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The sources noted that Bello recently meet with the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and some party leaders over the move.

According to the sources, Bello has promised to deliver the majority of votes in the state to Atiku during the presidential election.

Bello, however, asked PDP to withdraw its support for its Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A source that spoke with SaharaReporters said, “He approached our National Chairman and some people in PDP, he however gave them different conditions to work for us.

“One of them is that PDP should allow Natasha to lose the case in court so that Adamu Attah can be the senatorial candidate. He asked them to withdraw all legal support given to her. He said if that happens, he will allow Atiku and some PDP candidates to win Kogi.”

Another source that spoke on the relationship between Tinubu and Yahaya Bello said, “Don’t you know notice that he is not close to (Bola) Tinubu? The manner by which he became a governor and how he fought James Faleke in court after Prince Abubakar Audu died is still sore. Under normal circumstances, Faleke ought to be the governor and not Bello. He was Audu’s running mate and Audu died after he won the election.

“And you know Faleke is very close to Tinubu. Currently, in Kogi, they have two groups in APC, Faleke’s faction and Bello. All the money to fund elections in Kogi is being passed through Faleke; the Bello team doesn’t get anything. Forget that he is the National Youth Coordinator of the APC-Presidential Campaign Council.

“You won’t see him attending any meeting with Tinubu, you won’t see him attending any of Tinubu’s rallies. They don’t invite him for anything regarding the APC Presidential bid. That’s why he feels he will have a softer landing in PDP.

“Moreover, he is planning on installing his own successor. With Tinubu’s presidency, this may be a difficult task for him.”

2023: Yahaya Remains Committed To Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Fanwo

The Commissioner for Information and Communications and Director of Media and Publicity in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has dispelled the report that the state Governor, Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

There had been speculation that Governor Bello has withdrawn his support for Tinubu due to the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in the state.