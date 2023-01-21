Why Tinubu Should Welcome Nnamani, Ohakim To APC – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has called on the party’s standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, to welcome former Governors of Enugu and Imo States, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim, respectively into the party ahead of the presidential election.

Garba made this assertion in reaction to the suspension of Nnamani and others members by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities.

The former presidential said Nnamani and Ohakiml are “everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators” who should be welcomed into the ruling party and work for Tinubu’s victory.

In a tweet via his Twitter account on Saturday a, Garba said the two PDP stalwarts are real Igbo men who have sterling political careers and structures.

He wrote: “We should welcome the everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into our Batified team. These are the real Ndigbo who have successful political careers and structures.

“Unlike the online Obidients who are tweeting votes from abroad.”

Nnamani’s Ally Reacts To Ex-Governor’s Suspension From PDP

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Josef Onoh, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the suspension of Nnamani.

In a statement on Saturday, Onoh said Nnamani and others were suspended from the PDP because they refused to board a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Onoh stated that the PDP is not democratic political party for not giving Nnamani and others members a fair hearing before suspending them from the party.

He opined that the main reason why the PDP did not carry out due diligence before suspending Nnamani and others is a way of diverting the attention of Nigerians from the SPVs scandal.