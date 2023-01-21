Why I Will Stay And Cover Up For My Man Even If He Is Bisexual – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Destiny Amakahas opened up on encounters with lesbians asking her for a date as she reveals her position about dating a man who is bisexual.

Naija News reports that the actress during an interview with Daily Sun said she probably does not engage in sex as much as she thinks about it and educates people about it.

According to the actress, she had engaged in threesomes but didn’t like it and was not interested in having a lesbian partner despite being approached by many females in the Nollywood industry.

She said: “I think about s3x a lot. Probably more than I have it. I have tried 3some enough to know that I don’t like it or women. I don’t like being touched s3xually in any way by a woman. Of course, I have you been approached by l3sbians severally, in fact all the time even as we speak (Laughs).

“I just ignore or simple polity decline. In this my Nollywood industry, they don’t hide anymore. I’m not one to judge and if they don’t shoot their shot how will you know. Someone that does this kind of topic about s3x, can’t be offended. So, I am not offended when l3sbians approach me. I educate people about s3x on my social media pages.”

When asked if she would take a walk in her relationship if she discovers her man bisexual, Destiny Amaka said she would feel bad about the situation but would stay and cover up for the man if her terms and conditions are met.

She said: “I’ve sadly thought about this a lot and I’ve concluded that although it may hurt because betrayal or lies regardless of the gender will hurt. I think once I’ve gotten over everything, I’ll definitely leave. It’s not what I bargained for and people shouldn’t feel bad for leaving.

“Now here’s something that might not go down well with people. I’ll love you enough to stay and be a cover up if my own terms and conditions are met. Life no too hard like that jare and if not then we move.”