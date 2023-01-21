What Tinubu Told Mammoth Crowd Of Supporters In Jigawa (Photos/Video)

The campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu stormed Jigawa State on Saturday.

Naija News reports Tinubu and his team were in the northern state to solicit the votes of the people in the forthcoming election.

The APC candidate was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters and while speaking to them at the rally, Tinubu promised to make life better for them if he emerges as the next President of Nigeria.

He said a vote for him is a vote for progress, development, constant electricity, good life, and good education.

“If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education,” he said.

The APC candidate also likened the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to locusts and Hyenas and cautioned the people of Jigawa against voting for the party.

He said: “You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises. Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people. We did it in Lagos and Borno, and with your help we will do it again for Nigeria. Vote for the people with the vision, the capacity, the competence and the integrity to do what is right.

“Vote for responsive and responsible leadership. Vote for us. Vote for the APC on February 25 and March 11.”

Present at the rally were the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Umara Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) as well as the two Deputy National Chairmen of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari (North) and Barrister Emma Enekwu (South) and many other stalwarts at Saturday’s rally which was held at the Aminu Triangle Square.

See some pictures and videos of how the crowd welcomed Tinubu and APC.

Campaign Director Dumps Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najatu Muhammad has announced her decision to dump the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The 67-year-old Kano-based politician also resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Muhammad announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

She also copied the APC presidential campaign council and the chairman of her ward in Shahoci, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, in her letter.