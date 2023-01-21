Transfer News Across Europe On January 21

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Saturday, 21st, January 2023.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, is wanted by Manchester United this summer to play at Old Trafford, according to Mail.

In light of the growing possibility that Liverpool will try to acquire the 24-year-old England midfielder this summer, Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to reach a new contract agreement with Mason Mount, the Guardian reported.

Hakim Ziyech, a 29-year-old Moroccan winger for Chelsea, is eager to leave this month and sign with Barcelona, “sport” claimed.

Roberto Firmino, a 31-year-old attacker from Brazil, says he wants to continue at the club and that he and Liverpool are still in talks over a short-term contract, transfer expert, Abrizio Romano claimed.

To bolster their roster for the remainder of the season, Arsenal is considering a shock loan move for 20-year-old Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid and France, as reported by the Evening Standard.

After Erik ten Hag met with Marco Reus’ agent, Manchester United is pondering a loan move for the 33-year-old midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, the ‘Caught Offside’ claimed.

Ivan Fresneda, an 18-year-old Spanish right-back for Real Valladolid, is being monitored by Arsenal and Newcastle, as reported Fichajes

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to accept the position at Tottenham if it opened up since the German is looking for Barcelona or Real Madrid as his next stop, according to Florian Plettenberg.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has been urged by Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic to “break the mold” and reject offers from Real Madrid and Liverpool in order to stay with the German team, the Mirror claimed.

Matias Vina, a 25-year-old Uruguayan left back who is no longer in Jose Mourinho’s good graces, has been contacted by Bournemouth about a loan move,, according to the Mail.

Following the rejection of their previous £10 million deal, Leicester City have launched a new effort to acquire Stoke City’s 24-year-old Australian defender Harry Souttar, the Mail claimed.

Jakub Kiwior, a Polish defender from Spezia who is 22 years old, is close to joining Arsenal in a move that is reportedly for £20 million, according to the Sky Sports.

Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, is looking to revamp his roster and is planning to offload English defender Calum Chambers, who he also let go when the two were at Arsenal, the Mirror claimed.

In an effort to strike a deal about Brazilian attacker Matheus Franca, 18, Newcastle United is still in talks with Flamengo, the 90min claimed.

Malo Gusto, a right back for Lyon, is a player who Chelsea are interested in signing, despite the Ligue 1 team’s desire to keep the 19-year-old Frenchman through the remainder of the current campaign. The L’Equipe reported.