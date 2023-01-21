Top Kano Politician Dumps APC, Resigns From Tinubu’s Campaign Council

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najatu Muhammad has announced her decision to dump the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The 67-year-old Kano-based politician also resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Muhammad announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

She also copied the APC presidential campaign council and the chairman of her ward in Shahoci, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, in her letter.

According to her, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space are responsible for her decision to dump the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The letter reads: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.”

Muhammad in her letter also revealed that she has quit partisan politics as the parties lack definite ideologies and just serve as tools for the interest of politicians.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics. Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suites them. What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself,” she submitted in her letter.