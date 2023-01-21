Tinubu Vs Atiku: Keyamo Reacts To Nnamani’s Suspension From PDP

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for suspending the lawmaker representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

Naija News reported that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had on Friday suspended the former Enugu governor over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday night, Keyamo said the suspension of the PDP chieftain would have no effect on him because the law says he remains a PDP candidate.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment tackled the opposition party, saying PDP is already crumbling in the middle of its campaign and it has failed to respect its own constitution.

The tweet reads, “Waste of time; cutting your nose to spite your face. Suspension is of NO EFFECT WHATSOEVER at this time, because the law says he remains a candidate of the party.

“A party crumbling in the middle of campaigns! It is failure to respect its own constitution that is now hunting it!”

The suspension may not be unconnected with the decision of the former Enugu governor to support the presidential bid of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Chimaroke had on many occasions, said he would be working for the former Lagos governor at the detriment of his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.