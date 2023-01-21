Sowore Tackles Abdulsalami, Others Over Sitting Arrangement At Peace Committee Meeting With Tinubu, Okowa, Kwankwaso

There was mild drama on Friday when the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, protested at a meeting organized by the Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) led National Peace Committee (NPC).

Naija News reports that the NPC on Friday met with presidential candidates and party leaders ahead of next month’s election.

Just before the commencement of the meeting, Sowore had expressed dissatisfaction with the sitting arrangement for presidential candidates.

The online publisher stated that he would remain standing or leave the meeting if the NPC failed to assure him that there would not be a repeat of such sitting arrangements.

He said: “The sitting arrangements should have been alphabetical. I note that this same thing happened at the ICC during the signing of the peace accord, and this is not fair.”

Responding, Abdulsalami assured him that the NPC has noted his protest. He, however, asked Sowore to leave the meeting if he was not still satisfied.

Speaking earlier, Abdulsalami had stated that the meeting was organized to ensure the proper conduct of the candidates, their parties, and other stakeholders, especially during the campaigns ahead of the elections.

Naija News reports that the meeting was attended by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; APC national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi; APC Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party; amongst others.