Premier League Matchday 21 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The 2022-2023 Premier League season matchday 21 will take off this weekend with a blockbuster fixture.

A thrilling encounter between two struggling super teams will launch football lovers into the matchday 21 campaign. Chelsea will visit Anfield Stadium with the hope of defeating Liverpool at 13:30.

After the early matchday 21 Premier League fixture, the attention of football enthusiasts will shift to 16:00 when four different games will go down.

At the said time, Leicester City will welcome Brighton at the King Power Stadium, Southampton will host Aston Villa at St Mary’s Stadium, Everton will travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United, while Bournemouth will take on Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium.

After those heated league fixtures, the last league game of the day will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. The kickoff time is 18:30.

The Premier League matchday 21 will then resume on Sunday starting with Manchester City and Wolves clash at 15:00. At the same time, Leeds United will take on Brentford.

At 17:30, the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal will take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. After the blockbuster game, Fulham will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage at 21:00 for the clash clash of the weekend.