Osun: Amotekun Commander Resigns, Hails Oyetola

The Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has announced his resignation.

Naija News reports that Shittu disclosed his resignation in a letter he personally signed and made available to journalists on Friday.

According to the former Field Commander, he had contributed his own to the corps, despite the challenges within and outside.

While praising former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the ‘unrestricted opportunity’ given to him to contribute to the security of the state, Shittu said: “Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the corps due to military intrigues, vainglory and egoism, I never give an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contribution.”

He said all properties, including operational vehicles in his custody, shall be handed over to the Board Chairman of Amotekun, Brigadier General Ademola Aderibigbe (Rtd).

Meanwhile, an unspecified number of students have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen from the LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in the Alwaza community of Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports the Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

It was gathered that the gunmen were reported to have stormed the school premises in the early hours of Friday and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

They reportedly laid siege to the school, while the primary school children were reporting to school.

The whereabouts of the pupils and their abductors are still unknown.

According to the state Police Command, a joint team of Police, military and vigilante has been mobilised in search of the abductors, who are reported to be on motorcycles.