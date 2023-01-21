Ohanaeze Slams Kwankwaso Over Attack On LP, Peter Obi

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his comment on Labour Party (LP) and its flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Recall the Kwankwaso, while speaking on the “Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Service Delivery and Policy Alternatives” at Chatham House, London on Wednesday, said the LP was all about hype and built on ethnic and religious sentiments.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s statement, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said the former Governor of Kano State was wrong for demarketing Obi’s candidacy.

In a chat with The Punch on Friday, Ogbonnia said Obi was endorsed by the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Afenifere, and many northern groups before the Ohanaeze joined them.

He also stressed that Obi is not an Igbo candidate but a Nigerian project, adding that Nigerians have concluded their choice and had already chosen the LP flagbearer.

He said, “It is not true; the first groups that endorsed Peter Obi were the Southern and the Middle Belt leadership forum, and so is the Afenifere that endorsed him. Are the Middle Belt people Igbo? Are the eminent people like Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Edwin Clark Igbo?

“In fact, if you watch the trend, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo even came last; we allowed all Nigerians from all walks of life, ethnic groups, and nationalities to endorse him.

“Igbo are not personalising Peter Obi; we are only joining Nigerians in their vision, enthusiasm, patriotism, and in their understanding that Nigeria should move forward.”

“Peter Obi is not an Igbo candidate; he is a Nigerian project. We don’t want to bring Obi to the local level. The direction is very clear. So, any other person who is contesting with Peter Obi in the South-East is an effort in futility.

“Nigerians have already chosen Peter Obi and Ohanaeze doesn’t want to come in. Peter Obi is not an Ohanaeze candidate; he is not an Igbo candidate. Nigerians have concluded their choice.”