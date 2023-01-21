My Husband Forced Me To Do Marathon Fasting While I Was Pregnant – Wife Tells Court

An Ibadan building material expert, Aishat Zakaria has alleged that her husband, Taofeek, forced her to undergo marathon fasting while she was pregnant.

Zakaria, who is seeking divorce from her husband, told an Ibadan Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court that he often beats her up and maltreat her in other ways.

The plaintiff told the court that her husband visits different spiritual houses and had accused her of being responsible for his lack of progress in life.

“My Lord, Zakaria accused her of being responsible for his retrogressive condition.”

Delivering the judgement, President of the Court, S.M. Akintayo granted the petitioner’s request for dissolution.

She held that the petitioner’s application had merit since the marriage was valid via a customary process, based on the evidence tendered by the petitioner.

Akintayo awarded custody of the two children to Zakaria and asked Taofeek to take full responsibility of the children’s feeding, schooling and other welfare.

She granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, intimidating, molesting and interfering in the private life of the petitioner henceforth.