Memphis Depay Joins Atletico Madrid, Chris Wood Loaned To Nottingham Forest

Atletico Madrid has acquired Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, a Dutch forward, for an initial 3 million euros transfer fee.

The contract for the 28-year-old, whose two-and-a-half-year contract was slated to expire in the summer, is now in force.

Depay, a former Manchester United attacker, has only made four appearances for the Spanish team this season due to a thigh injury.

Before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, he scored 14 goals in 42 games while playing for Lyon.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has signed Newcastle striker Chris Wood on a season-long loan agreement.

The transfer may be made permanent up to 2024 according to the terms of the agreement.

The 31-year-old international from New Zealand, who cost £25 million, spent a year at Newcastle after leaving Burnley.

“Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against several times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here.

“You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way.”

Despite only making four starts, Wood, who assisted Newcastle in avoiding relegation last season, has played 18 league games for the Magpies this year. He has scored twice.