Leandro Trossard Joins Arsenal From Brighton For £27m

Brighton & Hove Albion winger, Leandro Trossard, has joined the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal, from Brighton.

Arsenal who paid Brighton the sum of £27 million for the services of Leandro Trossard had said the winger might not be ready early enough to face Manchester United on Saturday.

The Belgian international is the Gunners’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Since Arsenal missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, the team’s coach Mikel Arteta has been working hard to improve the depth of his frontline.

At the Emirates, Trossard will don the No. 19 jersey, which has previously been worn by Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla, and Bernd Leno.

“I know the manager is a great coach and I hope to be involved in doing great things and getting better as a player in every aspect”, the 28-year-old Belgium international said.

“I’m really excited to see the fans in the stadium. I hope I can give you my all. I want to try and create as many magic moments as possible, and hopefully, we can celebrate together.

“Arteta and Edu told me they really like me as a player, that I would really suit the system and how they want to play. It helps me that I’m versatile and that I can play in different positions.

“They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.

“I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well.”

Before he left Brighton where he spent the last 18 months, Leandro Trossard played 121 times for the Premier League club in which he scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists.