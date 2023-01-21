Latest Transfer Updates Across Europe

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news across Europe as the January transfer window hits up.

Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old midfielder from Ecuador, is available for £55 million, but Brighton have turned down Chelsea’s offer, according to the athletic.

Chelsea has inquired about Tottenham’s 26-year-old Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, but Spurs have not offered any encouragement in regards to a trade that would send Morocco’s 29-year-old winger Hakim Ziyech the other way, the Telegraph claimed.

Anthony Gordon, a 21-year-old forward for Everton and the England Under-21 team, and three Chelsea players—midfielders Ziyech and Conor Gallagher, both 22 years old and from England—along with 26-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek—are on Newcastle United’s nine-player transfer list, as reported by the Telegraph.

For the 18-year-old forward from Flamengo, Matheus Franca, Newcastle has made a £13.5 million offer, the Mail reported.

Before completing a loan move to Benfica, Wolves attacker Goncalo Guedes, 26, is in his native Portugal, Matteo Moretto claimed.

Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old midfielder for England, has informed Real Madrid that he would prefer to move to Spain over the Premier League and is scheduled to meet with Borussia Dortmund regarding a transfer, as reported by Mirror.

In the meantime, Liverpool is still hopeful about getting Bellingham and wants to give him the opportunity to become “the new Steven Gerrard” at Anfield, as reported by Sky Germany.

Tottenham are interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo, a 23-year-old Italian midfielder, and Roma is willing to sell him or loan him to Tottenham with the option to buy, according to Sky Sports.

When his current contract expires this summer, Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27, will not accept Inter Milan’s offer to sign a new one. Instead, he will weigh his alternatives, the Sky Sports reported.

The 26-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele’s contract with Lyon ends in the summer, and Aston Villa are in negotiations to sign him, according to 90 Min.

For the 20-year-old Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana, Everton is in contact with Rennes, Givemesport reported.

West Ham’s 32-year-old English defender Craig Dawson has a £3.3 million deal with Wolves, the Independent claimed.

Jaidon Anthony, a 23-year-old English winger now playing for Bournemouth, has drawn interest from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta tries to expand his team’s wide options, the Mail reported.

Leandro Trossard, a new acquisition from Brighton, needs to be registered by the Gunners by Friday at noon GMT in order for the 28-year-old Belgian forward to be eligible to face Manchester United on Sunday, the Mirror claimed.

Chelsea is prepared to compete with Tottenham for Brentford’s 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, while Spurs are also interested in acquiring Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid, Night Standard claimed.