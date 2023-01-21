Lagos Government Announces Traffic Diversion Ahead of Buhari‘s Visit

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans on Friday ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day working visit.

The president is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on official duty on January 23 and leave the state on January 24.

According to a statement from the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, alternate routes have been created, and traffic management authority (LASTMA) personnel have been enlisted to handle traffic during Buhari’s visit.

In the statement, Oladeinde advised drivers to use alternate routes based on their intended destinations and also pleaded for their full cooperation.

He said: “On the first day (23rd), movement around the Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis, will be restricted. On the second day (24th), movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle, through Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6 am to 3 pm.”

Based on the arrangement, traffic will be diverted to Ahmadu Bello Way from Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), and Ademola Adetokunbo Streets to reach the desired destinations.

Drivers should use the Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge) or Awolowo Road to get to Onikan from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp, and the Falomo Roundabout to get from Awolowo Road to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square, or any other area of the inner Island.

To get to the desired locations, one can either take Moloney Street to Obalende or take Moloney Street to connect Turton Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

Traffic attempting to access Marina from the Eko Bridge will be connected to the third Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele) via Elegbata, Ebute Ero, and the police station.