Kwankwaso Suffers Setback As NNPP In Bauchi Dumps Him For Another Top Presidential Candidate

Members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, have dumped their presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as they endorse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that this was made known by a chieftain of the PDP, Dele Momodu, accompanied by a video of the event shared on his Instagram page.

According to Momodu, the NNPP members in Bauchi declared full support for Atiku ahead of the forthcoming election and are urging Kwankwaso to join Atiku in PDP.

In the video, the NNPP principal member alongside others pulled off their signature red and white hat of the party.

Dele Momodu wrote: “NNPP in Bauchi State has endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and urged their leader Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the Atiku winning train.”

Ohanaeze Slams Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his comment on Labour Party (LP) and its flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Recall the Kwankwaso, while speaking on the “Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Service Delivery and Policy Alternatives” at Chatham House, London on Wednesday, said the LP was all about hype and built on ethnic and religious sentiments.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s statement, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said the former Governor of Kano State was wrong for demarketing Obi’s candidacy.

In a chat with The Punch on Friday, Ogbonnia said Obi was endorsed by the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Afenifere, and many northern groups before the Ohanaeze joined them.

He also stressed that Obi is not an Igbo candidate but a Nigerian project, adding that Nigerians have concluded their choice and had already chosen the LP flagbearer.