‘I’m A S3x Addict’ – BBTitans Jaypee Reveals

Big Brother Titans Housemate, Jaypee, has made a shocking revelation about her sexual lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the female ‘Wahala’ edition housemate disclosed she is addicted to sex during a conversation with a male colleague, Ebubu, on Friday.

She noted that her friends call her a Nymphomaniac (someone with excessive sexual desire).

According to Jaypee, she is the type of girl that men meet and realizes that they do not love sex as much as she loves it.

She said: “I am a sex addict, my friends call me a Nymphomaniac. I love sex. Since yesterday I have been losing my mind. I am so horny like I am going crazy.

“I’m that girl that guys meet and realized they don’t love sex like I do. If I am with you, you are going enjoy the benefit.”

Top Celebrities Celebrate Tunde Ednut’s Birthday

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, Psquare, and other celebrities have gifted famous Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut huge cows in celebration of his birthday.

Naija News that the singer who doubles as a blogger turned 37 today, January 20th, 2023 and has been receiving love and gifts from celebrities.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former musical artiste expressed joy and gratitude over the gifts, saying, “Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God, help me thank him oo!”

The former blogger also thanked singing twins, Peter and Paul Okoye for the show of love on his birthday celebration.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much…