I Cannot Date A Man Below 40 – Popular Nollywood Actress, Chigul Sends Out Warning (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress cum comedian, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul, has said that she cannot date a man who is less than 40 years of age.

The thespian urged younger men to lose her number as she has no interest in being romantically involved with them

According to the 46-year-old, she tried dating younger men and it didn’t work out, adding that she has promised herself to never try it again.

The thespian stated this during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

She explained that those in their forties might also not be considered for a relationship by her standards, but she could still start with a man that is 40 and above.

Chigul warned men who are interested in her to check their age well before approaching her.

The actress insisted that she might find it difficult to have a conversation with younger men.

She also added that she does not want to be in a situation where she would be fighting with young girls because of a man.

Watch the interview below: