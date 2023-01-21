EndSARS Shooting Forced My 30-Year-Old Son To Start Using Diapers – Widow Cries Out

A 48-year-old widow, identified as Temitope Oshodi, has narrated the current ordeal of her 30-year-old son, Ridwan Oshodi, following the #EndSARS shooting in Lagos State on October 20, 2020.

Recounting the circumstances that led to the shooting, Temitope during an interview with PUNCH said her son was shot around the Ojuelegba bridge after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a curfew in the wake of the #EndSARS protest.

According to the Lagos widow, her son has undergone two surgeries and they have spent all they had on hospital bills, drugs, X-rays, and physiotherapy.

She noted that some government officials called them from Alausa, Ikeja after the video of his son made rounds online and they were asked to submit some medical report documents for assistance but nothing has been done.

Speaking on the current condition of her son, Temitope said her 30-year-old son has been subjected to the use of diapers due to the degree of injuries.

She said: “In the morning of the following day after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos declared a curfew, he told me that he was done with the job and he was on his way home. Just some seconds after we spoke on phone, I heard gunshots around Ojuelegba bridge. I started to try to call him, to tell him to watch his steps. Then we heard cries and shouts that Ridwan had been shot by policemen. We rushed out to rescue him. We took him to Havana Hospital nearby where he was given first aid treatment. He was shot in the stomach. The doctor said the bullet had come out of his back and that his backbone was affected. He said the case was more serious than he could handle at the hospital and referred us to LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital).

“We were in LUTH for about four to five months. They did two surgeries for him. I spent N500,000 on his treatment before pleading with the doctors to discharge him because I had spent all I had and I could no longer afford the medical bills. I had borrowed heavily to buy drugs, and pay for X-rays and physiotherapy.

“My children and neighbours did a video and government officials called us from Alausa to come for support. We were asked to submit some documents (medical reports and evidence of bills paid). Six months after submitting the documents, they told us they couldn’t find the documents anymore. They said we should submit the documents afresh. We did that but still nothing has happened up till now; we haven’t heard from them.

“We still go to LUTH for physiotherapy. We pay 25,000 every month. We have started seeing some improvement. He can talk now, but he still cannot walk; he only crawls and uses diapers. Doctors are assuring us that he will walk again but they said they can’t tell how soon it will be. They had earlier said he wouldn’t be able to walk again because his spinal cord was affected. So, I went to price a wheelchair; they said it was N48, 000.”