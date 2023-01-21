Emotional Moment Nursing Mother Broke Down In Tears Holding Peter Obi’s Convoy In Kafanchan

A nursing mother broke down in tears at the campaign rally of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra State alongside LP chieftains on Saturday, January 21, 2023, hit the southern part of Kaduna state for their campaign rally.

A video that emerged online, captured the moment a nursing mother shed uncontrollable tears while holding Peter Obi’s convoy as she prays for him.

Speaking amidst tears, the nursing mother who had her baby with her kept on saying: “Daddy you’ll win.”

One of the campaign team of Obi later told her to take the baby out of the teeming crowd to avoid getting injured.

Top Kano Politician Dumps APC

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najatu Muhammad has announced her decision to dump the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The 67-year-old Kano-based politician also resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Muhammad announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

She also copied the APC presidential campaign council and the chairman of her ward in Shahoci, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, in her letter.

According to her, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space are responsible for her decision to dump the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.