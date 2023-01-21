Defections? – Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu/Shettima Vehicles Flood Atiku’s Campaign Office

There are speculations that some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that this comes after some of the branded campaign vehicles of APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima, was spotted at the campaign office of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

In a video shared by the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over six vehicles of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign were seen packed outside Atiku’s campaign office.

According to FFK, the former vice president and his men desperately parked the vehicles in front of their Abuja office to create the impression that APC supporters are defecting to PDP.

He noted that PDP’s aim has been defeated adding that are attempting to sow a seed of suspicion and divisions in the APC ranks.

He wrote: “Atiku and his men are so desperate that they park Tinubu/Shettima vehicles in front of his Abuja campaign office to give the impression that our supporters are defecting to him.

“They are also attempting to sow seeds of suspicion and division in our ranks. They have failed!”

Nigeria Doesn’t Need Another Ethnic Lord Like Tinubu, Peter Obi

Meanwhile, former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said Nigeria does not need an ethnic champion like the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Friday, said the country cannot have another ethnic lord like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The controversial author said Buhari depended on another regional champion like the former Governor of Lagos State to shore up his support in Southern Nigeria.

He said Tinubu only fills stadia when he holds campaign rallies in the South West, stating he has challenges filling venues in other regions.

Omokri alleged that Obi could not even fill stadia in his home region, saying it has been “on and off in the South East, and off everywhere else.”